789 COVID-19 cases in Albania, 31 victims

TIRANA, May 2 - Seven new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infected patients to 789 in Albania. Five of the cases were identified in Tirana and one in Kruja.

So far, tests have been conducted on 8696 people. A total of 31 patients are being treated at the Infectious Diseases Hospital and the 'COVID 2' Hospital, seven of whom are in intensive care.

So far, a total of 519 patients who tested positive for the coronavirus in Albania have now recovered. However, they will have to be quarantined at home for 14 days.

The death toll remains at 31 victims.

Currently, the geographical distribution of active cases across Albania is as follows:

Tirana 90

Shkodra 20

Kruja 89

Fier 1

Kurbin 24

Korça 1

Elbasan 2

Kukës 5

Lezha 1

Lushnja 1

Mirdita 2

Berat 2

Mat 1

The government is gradually loosening restrictive measures by allowing movement in areas with no active cases and certain businesses to reopen, although it has simultaneously put in place strict rules that come with the resuming of their activity.