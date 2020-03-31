UPDATE: COVID-19 claims two more victims in Albania



TIRANA, March 31 - Two coronavirus patients died in the last two hours in Albania, bringing the death toll to 15.

The first victim, a 77-year-old man from Kavaja, was being treated at the Infectious Diseases Hospital for two weeks when he suffered a sudden heart attack on Tuesday. According to the Ministry of Health, he was suffering from several other diseases such as diabetes, chronic renal insufficiency and cardiac insufficiency.

The other victim, a 69-year-old from Has, was being treated at the Hospital for the coronavirus for eight days, but his condition deteriorated three days ago, thus needing a mechanical ventilator to breathe. Despite the medical staff's efforts, the 69-year old succumbed to the disease on Tuesday evening.

Since Monday, Albania has witnessed an increase in the number of COVID-19 victims after two patients died hours apart from each-other. However, the Ministry of Health also reported that 52 patients who previously tested for the coronavirus have now recovered, although they must remain in self-quarantine for 14 days.

Moreover, twenty new coronavirus cases were also confirmed in the last 24 hours in Albania, bringing the total number of infected people to 243.