Presidential Building lights up with colors of Italian flag

TIRANA, March 31 - The Presidential Office Building in Tirana lit up with the colors of the Italian Tricolore flag in a gesture of solidarity, as the country is struggling to cope with the COVID-19 crisis.

President of Albania Ilir Meta posted a video of the Presidential Office Building lit up with the flag, writing "Italy, we are with you! United we will make it!"

On Saturday, Albania sent thirty doctors to assist Italy in the fight against COVID-19. So far, over 77 thousand coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the neighboring country as the death toll continues to rise.