EU Delegation and U.S. Embassy praise Albanian gov’t for repatriation of citizens

TIRANA, April 1 - The repatriation of citizens by the Albanian government was praised by the European Union’s Ambassador to Albania, Luigi Soreca and the U.S. Embassy in Tirana, after over 70 EU citizens and 64 U.S. citizens flew home with Air Albania.

Soreca took to twitter to thank Albania for its "concrete support", calling it "another tangible example of the concrete solidarity that is providing in time of need. "

In a Facebook post, the U.S. Embassy in Tirana also thanked Air Albania, PM Edi Rama and all who showed solidarity and helped U.S. citizens return home.

During the past few days, the Embassy notified those who wished to return home but were unable to due to coronavirus outbreak measures, that alternative travel options were available. The last flight from Tirana was to depart on April 1, according to the Embassy's alert on Tuesday.