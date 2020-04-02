277 total COVID-19 cases confirmed in Albania, 16 victims

TIRANA, April 2 - A 78-year-old man from Durres who tested positive for the coronavirus died on Thursday in Albania, bringing the number of victims to 16. According to the Public Health Institute, he had been intubated for 3 days and suffered from another illness.

Eighteen new coronavirus cases were also confirmed in the last 24 hours in Albania, bringing the total number of infected people to 277. Four of the patients who tested positive are children, who are in stable condition.

So far, tests have been conducted on 1919 people. Out of the total 81 hospitalized patients, 8 are under intensive care, four of whom require ventilators, while the rest of the patients remain in stable condition. Of the 96 tests performed over the last 24 hours, 9 were conducted on doctors who later tested negative.

According to the Ministry of Health, the average age of the patients who tested positive for the coronavirus is 50.

Currently, the geographical distribution of the infected patients across Albania is as follows:

Tirana 143 cases

Durres 30 cases

Fier 23 cases

Korça 16 cases

Shkodra 10 cases

Has 8 cases

Elbasan 8 cases

Kavaja 6 cases

Lezha 6 cases

Vlora 5 cases

Kruja 5 cases

Lushnje 4 cases

Tropoja 4 cases

Puka 4 cases

Maternity 2 cases

Mirdita 2 cases

Berat 1 case





However, the Ministry of Health also announced that 76 patients who previously tested positive for the coronavirus in Albania have now recovered. However, they will have to be quarantined at home for 14 days.

The Albanian government has restricted movement of automobiles and pedestrians throughout the territory by imposing strict curfews from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m, with only one person per household being authorized to move starting from Monday. On Sunday, citizens are prohibited from going out at all. All international air, sea and land travel is banned and schools, kindergartens, bars, restaurants, hotels, stadiums, concert halls and parks are also closed.







