Coronavirus, gov’t gradually easing restriction measures

TIRANA, April 2 - The Albanian government is gradually beginning to ease the COVID-19 measures, as work on building sites in some rural areas of Albania will resume, provided that the safety distance between employees is respected.

Prime Minister Edi Rama announced the decision a day after he said that the government is considering easing bans on movement next week, depending on the rate of coronavirus cases.

“I don’t want to get you excited ahead of time but we are detailing a plan to ease the measures that will be put into effect as soon as the curve begins to descend. We are studying some movement relief starting slowly next week if the numbers allow us to consider it,” he said on Wednesday.

Rural areas in which work will be resumed include Elbasan, Lushnja, Shkodra, Konispol, Borsh, Fushë-Krujë and Fier.

Restrictions were extended indefinitely, but Rama said that by mid-April Albania will reach its peak of coronavirus cases.