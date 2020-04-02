Gov’t imposes rent freeze for small businesses and families affected by COVID-19

TIRANA, April 2 - The Albanian government announced a rent payment freeze for families and small businesses which have ceased to work due to the coronavirus measures, based on the order of the Ministry of Health.

The announcement was made by Prime Minister Edi Rama, who called on citizens to report any cases in which their landlord pressures them into paying the rent.

This decision excludes those who are not registered employees, unless they report their employers to the authorities, according to the Prime Minister.

Two weeks ago, the government announced a 300 million euro financial assistance plan for all those who were directly affected by the coronavirus. Based on the plan, 53 million euros will be allocated to small businesses, families in need and the unemployed.