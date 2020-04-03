304 total COVID-19 cases confirmed in Albania, 16 victims

TIRANA, April 3 - Twenty-seven new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours in Albania, bringing the total number of infected people to 304. Cases doubled in Shkodra after two families, including a 13-year -old child, tested positive for the coronavirus.

Three patients were admitted to the 'Shefqet Ndroqi' Hospital - now known as the COVID / 2 Hospital - on Friday morning, two of whom are in critical condition.

So far, tests have been conducted on 2031 people. Out of the total 73 hospitalized patients at the Infectious Diseases Hospital, 7 are under intensive care, two of whom require ventilators, while the rest of the patients remain in stable condition.

According to the Ministry of Health, the average age of the patients who tested positive for the coronavirus is 50.

Currently, the geographical distribution of the infected patients across Albania is as follows:

Tirana 146 cases

Durres 32 cases

Fier 25 cases

Korça 16 cases

Shkodra 22 cases

Has 8 cases

Elbasan 8 cases

Kavaja 8 cases

Lezha 11 cases

Vlora 5 cases

Kruja 5 cases

Lushnje 4 cases

Tropoja 4 cases

Puka 4 cases

Rrogozhina 2 cases

Mirdita 3 cases

Berat 1 case

A 78-year-old man from Durres who tested positive for the coronavirus died on Thursday in Albania, bringing the number of victims to 16. According to the Public Health Institute, he had been intubated for 3 days and suffered from another illness.



However, the Ministry of Health also announced that 89 patients who previously tested positive for the coronavirus in Albania have now recovered. However, they will have to be quarantined at home for 14 days.

The Albanian government has restricted movement of automobiles and pedestrians throughout the territory by imposing strict curfews from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m, with only one person per household being authorized to move starting from Monday. On Sunday, citizens are prohibited from going out at all. All international air, sea and land travel is banned and schools, kindergartens, bars, restaurants, hotels, stadiums, concert halls and parks are also closed.

