UPDATE: COVID-19 claims 17th victim in Albania

TIRANA, April 3 - A 75-year-old man infected with Covid-19 died on Friday, bringing the death toll to 17 victims in Albania.

According to the Ministry of Health, the man was admitted to the hospital in critical condition and suffered from hypertension, diabetes and had previously had a hemorrhagic stroke.

So far, 89 patients who previously tested positive for the coronavirus in Albania have now recovered. However, they will have to be quarantined at home for 14 days.

Twenty-seven new coronavirus cases were also confirmed in the last 24 hours in Albania, bringing the total number of infected people to 304. Cases doubled in Shkodra after two families, including a 13-year -old child, tested positive for the coronavirus.