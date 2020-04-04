Coronavirus, gov’t tightens restrictive measures further

TIRANA, April 4 - As of Monday, new measures will be taken against people who do not respect social distancing, especially at farmer's markets or stores. Prime Minister Edi Rama announced the decision on Saturday and warned that those who do not comply with the rules, risk imprisonment.



"The army and local police will urgently put up cordon sanitaries in marketplaces. State Police will crack down on offenders with new measures!" he said.

On the other hand, President Meta argued that all Acts adopted by the government in these circumstances should be constitutional. "The restrictive measures must be in accordance with the Constitution of the Republic of Albania and the laws in force, but also respond only to the need and urgency to cope with the state of natural disaster announced by the Council of Ministers," he wrote.

On Friday, Rama announced that all movement will be prohibited from 1 p.m. on Saturday to 5 a.m. on Monday, extending measures for the third consecutive week. Currently, citizens are required a permit to go out outside of their homes for 1 hour within the permitted curfew.