KALO Gallery presents virtual exhibition “GEOMETRIC FIGURES”

The virtual exhibitions are now a new reality. GALERIAKALO has shut the operation in physical spaces, but has never stopped thinking what to offer to all friends of the art wherever they are, practicing the social distancing. GEOMETRIC FIGURES is the next exhibition with selected artworks by Isolde Angerer, Karl Korab (Austria); Ilir Butka, Adrian Devolli, Viktor Ferraj, Haxhi Gashi Gani, Arben Golemi, Andi Hila, Romeo Kallço, Ibrahim Kodra, Idlir Koka, Shkëlqim Kokonozi, Genti Korini, Anastas Kostandini, Tamara Kurti, Gazmend Leka, Ramazan Memishi, Siro Muhedini, Edit Pula, Eljan Tanini (Albania); Holger Lipmann (Germany); Gani Gashi, Laura Kryeziu, Agron Mulliqi, Hana Potera (Kosovo)