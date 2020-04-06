Coronavirus measures, daily movement permit to be extended

TIRANA, April 6 - Prime Minister Edi Rama announced that the daily time period for going out to buy food or run errands will be extended to 90 minutes throughout the week and citizens will be allowed to use their personal car to do so. At the same time, the government will also begin to impose sever penalties as far as imprisonment for those who do not obey the measures.

According to Rama, full implementation depends on two factors; the awareness of citizens and how the curve of infected people will turn out throughout the week.

Authorization for the car will not be necessary if the citizen has received the permit for shopping and will not use it for other purposes. If one breaks the curfew or takes other family members with them, their license will be revoked and their car will be seized. The methods for obtain the permit will remain the same.

On Monday, the police and the army set up 'cordon sanitaires' around several marketplaces and monitored lines of people. PM Rama also hinted about a possible extension of the 5 a.m. - 1 p.m. curfew, but did not reveal any details.