383 total COVID-19 cases confirmed in Albania, 22 victims

TIRANA, April 7 - Only six new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infected patients to 383. Although a sudden surge in coronavirus cases was observed last week, they have significantly dropped since Monday.

So far, tests have been conducted on 2753 people. Out of the total 67 patients at the Infectious Diseases Hospital, five are in intensive care. At the COVDID 2 Hospital, seven patients are hospitalised, six of whom are in intensive care.

A 90-year-old coronavirus patient passed away on Monday, bringing the death toll to 22 in Albania. The patient was suffering from several underlying health conditions - pulmonary embolism, diabetes and hypertension.

According to the Ministry of Health, the average age of the patients who tested positive for the coronavirus is 50.

Currently, the geographical distribution of the infected patients across Albania is as follows:

Tirana 181 cases

Durrës 38 cases

Lushnje 5 cases

Elbasan 11 cases

Fier 26 cases

Kavaja 8 cases

Rrogozhina 4 cases

Korça 17 cases

Vlora 5 cases

Shkodra 44 cases

Lezha 14 cases

Berat 2 cases

Has 12 cases

Kruja 5 cases

Tropoja 4 cases

Puka 4 cases

Mirdita 3 cases





The Ministry of Health also announced that 131 patients who previously tested positive for the coronavirus in Albania have now recovered. However, they will have to be quarantined at home for 14 days.

The Albanian government has restricted movement of automobiles and pedestrians throughout the territory by imposing a strict curfew from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m, with only one person per household being authorized to move. On Sunday, citizens are prohibited from going out at all. All international air, sea and land travel is banned and schools, kindergartens, bars, restaurants, hotels, stadiums, concert halls and parks are also closed.

