383 total COVID-19 cases confirmed in Albania, 22 victims
Related Articles
TIRANA, April 7 - Only six new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infected patients to 383. Although a sudden surge in coronavirus cases was observed last week, they have significantly dropped since Monday.
So far, tests have been conducted on 2753 people. Out of the total 67 patients at the Infectious Diseases Hospital, five are in intensive care. At the COVDID 2 Hospital, seven patients are hospitalised, six of whom are in intensive care.
A 90-year-old coronavirus patient passed away on Monday, bringing the death toll to 22 in Albania. The patient was suffering from several underlying health conditions - pulmonary embolism, diabetes and hypertension.
According to the Ministry of Health, the average age of the patients who tested positive for the coronavirus is 50.
Currently, the geographical distribution of the infected patients across Albania is as follows:
Tirana 181 cases
- Tirana 181 cases
- Durrës 38 cases
- Lushnje 5 cases
- Elbasan 11 cases
- Fier 26 cases
- Kavaja 8 cases
- Rrogozhina 4 cases
- Korça 17 cases
- Vlora 5 cases
- Shkodra 44 cases
- Lezha 14 cases
- Berat 2 cases
- Has 12 cases
- Kruja 5 cases
- Tropoja 4 cases
- Puka 4 cases
- Mirdita 3 cases
The Ministry of Health also announced that 131 patients who previously tested positive for the coronavirus in Albania have now recovered. However, they will have to be quarantined at home for 14 days.
The Albanian government has restricted movement of automobiles and pedestrians throughout the territory by imposing a strict curfew from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m, with only one person per household being authorized to move. On Sunday, citizens are prohibited from going out at all. All international air, sea and land travel is banned and schools, kindergartens, bars, restaurants, hotels, stadiums, concert halls and parks are also closed.