A grand birthday in the time of COVID-19

Av. Perparim KALO

Honorary Consul of Denmark



Her Majesty, The Queen of Denmark, Margrethe II, approached people of Denmark, and all of those who traditionally send birthday greetings and flowers to her, kindly asking them change the ritual this time, as all attention must be focused on the Pandemic created by COVID-19 and the relevant fight the whole world is engaged. She suggested that flowers that have planned to be sent to her is better to be sent to those who are undergoing intensive treatment

Traditionally, the Queen was visited by people at the palace where you could write a birthday wishes. Due to special time we are living now, greetings shall be sent virtually the website www.kongehuset.dk

Her Majesty, The Queen inherited the throne and the crown in 1972, being the daughter of Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Ingrid.

This round birthday of the Queen seals a new milepost in her remarkable contribution to raise higher and higher the flag of Denmark as a great country, being seen as model by other countries. This exceptional day marked in red is important for all people to see how one of the oldest monarchies with over thousand years of history transformed into a modern Denmark. The role of Her Majesty in over 50 years has been also to consolidate the relations of Denmark with the rest of the world.



COVID-19 will make this virtual celebration where many people sang in their homes or terraces and balconies to express heart feelings and convey them to Her Majesty, The Queen.



Albanian people look at Denmark as country where dreams come true. Rule of law has made the Danes probably the happiest people on earth. On this occasion they send flowers to Her Majesty and believe that Denmark will support the process of Albanian EU integration and as in the past, will also provide assistance to meet all prerequisites for full EU membership.



Increase of trade and cultural exchange are both means for getting closer to Denmark and EU. As Honorary Consul to Denmark, I personally wish Her Majesty Many Happy Returns of the day!



Finally, I am committed personally to contribute to the improvement of business relationships from both sides and will be a bridge for connecting two countries that have many things in common, despite big differences in the living standard and respect for law.





