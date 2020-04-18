548 total COVID-19 cases confirmed in Albania, 26 victims

TIRANA, April 18 - Nine new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infected patients to 548 in Albania. New cases were identified in , Tirana, Kukes and Fier.

So far, tests have been conducted on 5080 people, 10 percent of whom have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the Minister of Health. A total of 43 patients are being treated at the Infectious Diseases Hospital and the 'COVID 2' Hospital, 11 of whom are in intensive care and four are intubated.

The Ministry of Health also announced that so far, a total of 302 patients who tested positive for the coronavirus in Albania have now recovered. However, they will have to be quarantined at home for 14 days.

Currently, the geographical distribution of the infected patients across Albania is as follows:

Tirana 246 cases

Durrës 42 cases

Lushnje 6 cases

Elbasan 16 cases

Fier 36 cases

Kavaja 9 cases

Rrogozhina 4 cases

Korça 19 cases

Vlora 5 cases

Shkodra 94 cases

Lezha 14 cases

Berat 2 cases

Has 13 cases

Kruja 11 cases

Tropoja 4 cases

Puka 5 cases

Mirdita 3 cases

Kukes 11 cases

Mallakster 1 case

Kurbin 7 cases

The Albanian government has restricted movement of vehicles and pedestrians throughout the territory by imposing a curfew from 5 a.m. to 17:30 p.m, with only one person per household being authorized to move. This week, citizens will not be allowed out of their houses on Saturday and Sunday. All international air, sea and land travel is banned and schools, kindergartens, bars, restaurants, hotels, stadiums, concert halls and parks are also closed.