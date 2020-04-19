US pledges $1.2 Million to assist Albania in fight against COVID-19

TIRANA, April 18 - The U.S. has pledged 1.2 million dollars to assist Albania in the fight against Covid-19. The announcement was made by US Ambassador to Albania Yuri Kim via Facebook on Saturday.

"The United States Government, through USAID/Albania, has committed additional funding to Albania to support the country’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak. These funds will continue to prepare laboratory systems, activate case-finding and event-based surveillance, support technical experts for response and preparedness, bolster risk communication, and more," she wrote, adding that the U.S. has donated over 600 million follar to albania over the last 20 years.

A week ago, the United States donated personal protective equipment to the Albanian medical staff on the front lines of the fight against the coronavirus. Additionally, 30 thousand test kits are also to be allocated through USAID.

So far, the EU has pledged 50 million euros to help Albania fight the coronavirus outbreak, of which 4 million is for immediate equipment and health support. The Chinese Embassy has also assisted by donating 1000 testing kits to Albania and Hungary recently donated 100,000 surgical masks and 5,000 medical protective suits to the medical staff on the front line.