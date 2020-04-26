726 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Albania, 28 victims

TIRANA, April 26 - Fourteen new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infected patients to 726 in Albania. The majority of cases were identified in Kruja, which is currently facing an outbreak in two factories, followed by Tirana and Shkodra.

The 9 new cases identified in Kruja are linked to the employees of the two factories in the city, while the four new cases identified in Tirana are related to the outbreak in Prison 313.

Furthermore, a 60-year-old coronavirus patient died on Sunday morning in Albania, bringing the death toll to 28 victims. He had been hospitalized for two weeks at the 'Shefqet Ndroqi' Hospital and was suffering from several underlying health conditions.

So far, tests have been conducted on 7279 people. A total of 36 patients are being treated at the Infectious Diseases Hospital and the 'COVID 2' Hospital, six of whom are in intensive care and two are intubated.

So far, a total of 410 patients who tested positive for the coronavirus in Albania have now recovered. However, they will have to be quarantined at home for 14 days.

Currently, the geographical distribution of the infected patients across Albania is as follows:

Tirana 293 cases

Shkodër 104 cases

Kruja 92 cases

Durrës 42 cases

Fier 37 cases

Kurbin 31 cases

Korça 19 cases

Elbasan 18 cases

Kukës 18 cases

Lezha 14 cases

Has 14 cases

Kavaja 9 cases

Lushnje 7 cases

Vlora 5 cases

Puka 5 cases

Mirditë 5 cases

Rrogozhinë 4 cases

Tropoja 4 cases

Berat 3 cases

Mat case

The Albanian government has restricted movement of vehicles and pedestrians throughout the territory by imposing a curfew from 5 a.m. to 17:30 p.m, with only one person per household being authorized to move. Last weekend, citizens were not allowed out of their houses on Saturday and Sunday. All international air, sea and land travel is banned and schools, kindergartens, bars, restaurants, hotels, stadiums, concert halls and parks are also closed.