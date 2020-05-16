933 COVID-19 cases in Albania, 77% recovered

TIRANA, May 11 - Seventeen new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infected patients to 933 in Albania. Eight of the cases were identified in Tirana, another eight in Durres and one in Kruja.

So far, tests have been conducted on 12294 people. A total of 19 patients are being treated at the Infectious Diseases Hospital and the 'COVID 2' Hospital, four of whom are in intensive care.

So far, 77 percent of patients who tested positive for the coronavirus, in Albania have now recovered.

The death toll remains at 31 victims.

Currently, the geographical distribution of active cases across Albania is as follows:

Tirana 77 cases

Kruja 46 cases

Shkodra 16 cases

Kamza 12 cases

Durres 9 cases

Berat 10

Fier 5 cases

Elbasan 2 cases

Mirdita 1 case

Korça 1 case

The government recently warned that another lockdown may be put in place after the continuous surge in coronavirus cases. However, bars and restaurants are still expected to reopen on Monday as part of the plan to loosen restrictive measures in the country.