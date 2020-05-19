Only 1 new COVID-19 case in Albania

TIRANA, May 19 - Only one new coronavirus case was confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infected patients to 949 in Albania. This marks the lowest number of cases since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country.

So far, tests have been conducted on more than 12,500 people. A total of 15 patients are being treated at the Infectious Diseases Hospital, three of whom are in intensive care.

So far, 77 percent of patients who tested positive for the coronavirus in Albania have now recovered.

The death toll remains at 31 victims.

Currently, the geographical distribution of active cases across Albania is as follows:



Tirana 70 cases

Kruja 44 cases

Durrës 31 cases

Shkodra 15 cases

Kamza 12 cases

Berat 10 cases

Fier 4 cases

Elbasan 2 cases

Kurbin 1 case

Mirdita 1 case

Korça 1 case

As of Monday, Albanian residents in red areas can move without a permit until 9 p.m.. Bars, cafes and restaurants have reopened under strict rules regarding social distancing and hygienic practices.