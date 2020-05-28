COVID-19 cases surge in Tirana

TIRANA, May 28 - Twenty-six new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infected patients to 1076 in Albania. The majority of the new cases were identified in Tirana at the Mother Theresa Hospital after a nurse infected 20 patients and medical staff members. Cases have increased significantly in the past three days, following a "dormant" period.

So far, tests have been conducted on more than 15,000 people. A total of 24 patients are being treated at the Infectious Diseases Hospital, three of whom are in intensive care.

Moreover, 76 percent of patients who tested positive for the coronavirus in Albania have now recovered.

The death toll remains at 33 victims.

Currently there are several active cases in Albania.

Tirana 122

Durrës 51

Kruja 17

Shkodra 12

Kamza 9

Berat 6

Fier 2

Korça 1

Albanian residents in red areas can now move without a permit until 9 p.m.. Bars, cafes and restaurants have reopened under strict rules regarding social distancing and hygienic practices.