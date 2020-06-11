44% of Albanians have migrated to EU in 10-year span

TIRANA, June 11 - During the period 2008-2018, 44 percent of the Albanian population migrated to the European Union, taking the lead in the Western Balkan region.

According to the latest report by the European Policy Institute of Kosovo, a total 1,249,706 Albania citizens migrated to the EU during the ten-year period, 16 percent of whom were found to be illegally present in the EU – more than the number of citizens of all other countries put together.

Albania leads the region, by far, in all three categories of migration. It is in particular important to notice that during 2008-2018, a total of 451,015 citizens of Albania were found to be illegally present in the EU – this is more than the number of citizens of all other countries put together. To put it differently, 16% of Albania population were found to be present illegally in the EU during 2008-2018. Albania also led the region with 622,171 citizens who received first time residence permit in the EU, which represents 39% of the entire region.

Furthermore, Albania led the region in the number of entry refusals in the EU. During 2008-2018, 332,470 Western Balkans citizens were refused entry into the EU. 170,450 of them were from Albania. This is more than the citizens of the entire region put together.

However data from the report is based on the number of asylum applications, which means that the real number could be much larger.