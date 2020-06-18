Grenell: new era of stability for Kosovo-Serbia

TIRANA, June 18 - The US President's special envoy, for the Pristina - Belgrade dialogue, Richard Grenell, said on Wednesday that the meeting of the leaders of the two countries on June 27 at the White House "opens the door to new economic development and investment." In a statement published by the US Embassy in Pristina on Wednesday, Ambassador Grenell stressed that "the United States hopes that leaders in Kosovo and Serbia will seize this chance to return to dialogue and begin a new era of stability and prosperity."

On Monday, Grenell announced that the representatives of Belgrade - Pristina will meet on June 27 at the White House. Meanwhile, the European Union's special envoy for the Kosovo-Serbia talks and other issues in the Western Balkans, Miroslav Lajčák , said on Thursday after concluding his visit to Pristina, that the EU is the only partner that can offer a European future to both countries.

He said that the United States constitute an important partner based on past cooperation, but reiterated that Kosovo is in Europe and only the EU can grant it its European future.



On the other hand, the opposition remains reluctant to address the Kosovo-Serbia talks. The two largest opposition parties, the LVV and the Democratic Party of Kosovo, boycotted a meeting on Thursday with political parties called by Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti, with the aim of coordinating positions ahead of the meeting in Washington.

Furthermore the June 27 meeting was not received well by former Prime Minister of Kosovo, Albin Kurti, who stressed that "no agreement that violates the territorial integrity and functional integrity of Kosovo can be implemented."

Last year, the United States appointed Mathew Palmer as Special Representative for the Western Balkans and later, Ambassador Richard Grenell as Special Representative for the Kosovo-Serbia peace talks.

Earlier this year, Grenell secured an agreement between Kosovo and Serbia on airline, rail and freight cooperation, at a time when the second year of suspension of EU-mediated talks due to Kosovo's tariffs on Serbian goods had begun.

Since then the European Union has stepped in to make sure it plays its part in the process, which in turn led to the EU Special Representative's official appointment in April.