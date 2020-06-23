53 new COVID-19 cases in Albania

TIRANA, June 23 - Fifty-two new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infected patients to 2047 in Albania. This signifies yet another increase in cases after dropping for the first time in a week yesterday.

So far, tests have been conducted on more than 24,000 people. A total of 81 patients are being treated at the Infectious Diseases Hospital, 11 of whom are in intensive care and one is intubated.

However, a total of 1195 patients who tested positive for the coronavirus in Albania have recovered. The death toll remains at 45 victims.

Currently there are 807 active cases in Albania, 374 of which are in Tirana.

Last week, Prime Minister Edi Rama warned that violators of restrictive measures and social distancing, especially as regards businesses, may face fines or prison time, depending on the degree of violation. He emphasized that gatherings and protests are strictly forbidden as long as the coronavirus is still at large.