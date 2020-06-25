Kuwait Ambassador to become Dean of Diplomatic Corps in Albania

TIRANA, June 25 - Starting from 1 July 2020, H.E.Mr.Fayez Mishari Al Jassim will hold the position of Dean of the Diplomatic Corps of the Republic of Albania.

The outgoing Ambassador of the Republic of Serbia H.E.Mr.Miroljub Zarić received a symbolic gift from the Ambassador of the State of Kuwait in Albania,H.E.Mr.Fayez Mishari Al Jassim, during the take over ceremony of the position of the Dean of Diplomatic Corps of Albania.



