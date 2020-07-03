German Embassy launches digital exhibition: "Tirana, July 1990 – Escape to the German Embassy"

TIRANA, July 3 - The German Embassy has launched a digital photo exhibition titled 'Tirana, July 1990 - Escape to the German Embassy', to commemorate 30 years since thousands of Albanians entered the German Embassy to seek refuge from the communist regime at the time.

Interviews of some of the people who entered the premises of the Embassy will also be shown in the upcoming days.

During 2-12 July in 1990, 3,000 Albanians sought refuge in the territory of the German Embassy, to shelter themselves from the unfortunate conditions of the communist regime. People broke into the Embassy premises by ramming a truck into the wall, and remained inside the Embassy until they were finally given permission to leave for Germany.

The digital exhibition can be viewed through this link: https://ausstellungen.deutsche-digitale-bibliothek.de/botschaftsbesetzung-tirana/#s0