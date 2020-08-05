Albanian citizens obligated to quarantine after entering Greece

TIRANA, Aug. 5 - Starting from August 16, all Albanian citizens who enter Greece through the Kakavia border will be obligated to quarantine for 7 days.

Furthermore, as of Wednesday, August 5, citizens from Albania will be prohibited to enter Greece through the Kakavia border station from 11 p.m. until 7 a.m.

Greek Civil Protection Deputy Minister Nikos Hardalias on Tuesday announced additional measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus, including those related to Albanian travelers.

The number of confirmed cases has increased significantly in Greece, with 469 cases recorded in the previous week.