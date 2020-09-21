Interview with Professor Giora Solar: What you are doing with Butrint is corrupt

First published by DITA

Prof. Giora Solar, graduate of the Technion in Haifa, in Architecture and Town Planning and of ICCROM, the center for conservation studies in Rome. Since its establishment, the office specializes in conservation of Cultural Heritage, in Israel and in the world.



During the years 1988-1994 Solar asked to establish and direct the Israel Antiquaries Authority’s conservation department. In the years 1995-2000 he moved to the USA to create and direct the Field Projects Department of The Getty Conservation Institute. Returned to Israel in 2000, to reopen his private practice, based in Jerusalem.



Most projects in the earlier years focused on archaeological sites, serving as excavations architect and planning the conservation and presentation of archaeological sites for public visits. Main projects in those years (1975-88) were the Jerusalem Citadel, excavations at Tel Dan, The City of David, Ashkelon, Beit Shean, excavation and restoration of the Roman bath of Hamat Gader, reconstruction of the Roman theatre of Shuni, planning for vivisits of the hiding complex of H. Chazan, conservation in National Parks (Q. Nimrod, Kadesh Naftali, Tiberias hot springs, Korazin, Belvoir Crusader castle and Ashkelon)’ survey of hiding complexes near Beit Govrin and more.



After the renewal of the work of the office and the joining of Dror Solar (graduate of Bezalel in Architecture and MSc from the Technion in conservation), the focus of the work shifted to planning of conservation of human settlements with all which is included. Much of the work has been in different countries around the world (including China, Croatia, Malta, Bosnia& Herzegovina, Turkey, Slovakia, Albania) and majority in Israel. The work included preparation of documentation files for settlements and buildings, master plans and surveys of neighborhoods and settlements, conservation, adaptive reuse of historic buildings, including the first



Knesset (parliament) building, Prime Minister’s building in Tel Aviv, Visitors’ Centre in Sarona, President’s house in Jerusalem and others. Other activities included preparation of World Heritage nominations (UNESCO list) in Israel and abroad, advising and reviewing WH nominations around the world.



The office writes conservation expertise reports, including for courts and appeals Committees. Teaching and lecturing all around the world, on theoretical and practical matters relevant to the protection and conservation of Cultural Heritage, constitute significant part of the work of the office – as well as participation in different local and international for a and professional organizations



Dear prof. Solar, the Albanian public knows you from your interview some years ago about the protection of one of the iconic buildings in Tirana, The Pyramid. You strongly advised the previous government not to destroy this monument. However we do not know that have been the project leader of the management Plan of Butrint in 2009. Who financed that project and why we never heard about that MP?



I was the leader of an all Albanian team, commissioned by AADF to prepare a new management plan for the site, in 2012. I just went through the reports prepared by all local experts, and they are still very impressive. The plan was almost ready and my main argument with my American client (who was very far from being professional) was that it should not be called a new plan but an update of an existing one. Once the existing plan is not bad,

just needs updating (due to time, new concepts, legislation, politics – whatever), you do not call it new management plan’ but rather updated plan. It does not change in any way content. I believe that they did not like the idea and wanted to see everything new. I have no idea why they finally stopped our activities, while having almost everything done. In my preliminary report (2012) I wrote that Butrind had more management plans prepared and more UNESCO-ICOMOS missions than any other site in the world. I wrote also that the main problem is that they were never implemented. The same happened to our plan.



In that Plan you strongly advised that the Albanians should strengthen the professional capacity to administer the sites of cultural heritage. However, the Government of Albania has decided that WHS of Butrint should be managed by a private entity. As a world renown specialist on cultural heritage what do you think of this decision?



The Government can decide that it signs an agreement with a contractor, who, when there is no local expertise, can be private, local or foreign. But this can be done only if the state has a governmental, professional mechanism, dedicated to the management of heritage sites – to oversee the contractors. Of course in a proper and honest system, such contractor will be chosen following an open bid (none of this is the case in Albania nor in Butrint or part of its new

management plan). There are so many examples in the world that you don’t have to re-invent

the wheel. From the NPS of the USA, through governmental organizations in small countries, closer to Albania’s size (like the Israeli National Parks Authority and Antiquities a Authorities in Israel).



The latest MP on Butrint funded by Albanian American Developing Fund register in the State of Delaware is advocating that WHS of Butrint should be managed by a private entity. Clearly the benefit of this advocacy would be the Fund itself. Do you think there is a clear conflict of interest?



Of course, if this private entity has any kind of relations with the AADF (managerial, financial, legal etc.) there is a huge and obvious conflict of interest. If the MP suggests that this private entity is specially created for the management of this one site and if it has to do in some way with involvement of the AADF or some of its directors (board included), than even if no one puts money in their pockets, the idea and system are corrupt. In addition, it will never encourage the creation of local expertise nor a national organ. Such recommendation can not be justified, unless there is a proof that the Government does not want to manage and does not want to create a national entity to be in for charge of such management.



Why does a successful site like Butrint need to be managed by a foreign private entity and not by the Albanian state in your opinion?



I think that I have provided an answer in the previous point. I would add that success can be source of corruption, power, political and economic agendas – nothing to do with the benefit for people and of the site. Sorry, but I consider it as kind of micro Imperialism. Of course, there could be a justification saying that there is no sufficient expertise in Albania, that people are lazy, corrupt, can not be controlled and so on. If this is the case, than being managed by a foreign, private entity is the right thing to do.



In your capacity as former GS of

ICOMOS do you think ICOMOS and

UNESCO should publicy speak about

this issue?



I was TG (Treasurer General) of ICO-

MOS, member of its Executive Board and its liaison officer with UNESCO (the World

heritage Center). UNESCO is limited in its actions since it is based on states’ membership – an intergovernmental organization. ICOMOS on the other hand is a profes- sional Non Governmnetal Organization. In this specific case they should speak if they think that the suggested management can put the site and its values at risk. When it has to do with purely national issues with no effect on the values of ther site, it can not do or say much- even if it thinks that the ideas are wrong, unfair and even corrupt. They must have a negative

effect on the values of the site to make it a legitimate issue for ICOMOS to say something..



Article 4 of the Paris Convention makes it clear that the “duty” [4] to ensure the identification, protection, conservation, presentation and transmission for future generations of cultural and natural heritage [...] located in its territory belongs to primarily to that State. ” How can these “tasks” be implemented by the State Party if it delegate this role to a private party?



It can still include it all in the contract with the private party, but has to show its legal and professional capability to oversee and control (not only how much of the revenue goes into the

private entity’s bank account and how much is left for the state and communities around). I would see it as legitimate system only if it is temporary and with the objective to create and train

local groups in the task of managing the heritage. Temporary. 3 to 5 years with clear action plan.



As a citizen of Israel and one of the leading experts on cultural heritage of this country do you feel that Israel would allow any private foreign entity to manage important sites of the country? Even American one?

No way!!! And for many, many good reasons.