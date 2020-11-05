WCDC commemorates 20 years of Resolution 1325

In the light of the 20th anniversary of the 1325 resolution, the Women Centre for Development and Culture in Elbasan (WCDC) organized an open round table entitled “The journey of the 1325 Resolution, drafting of an action plan, implementation and problematic of the 1325 Resolution”.

The moderator of this meeting was MP Elena Xhixha, who welcomed guests and laid out the topics of discussion. To discuss the achievements of this resolution, mainly the involvement of women in the armed forces, Deputy Minister of defense Petro Koci spoke, and he also announced the opening of the Academy of Armed Forces after 10 years of closure. Eglantina Gjermeni, Member of Parliament, spoke on the achieved objectives in regards to the inter-institutional action plan of Albania, and moreover mentioned the limitations of the plan referring to it’s monitoring report . Further, MP Ermonela Felaj, head of National Security Commission in the Albanian Assembly, discussed the influence of this resolution in the betterment of the legal framework and the increase in representation of women in the field of protection and security.



Open discussions from relevant actors such as civil society organizations, representatives of the Municipality, the Education Department and the Police Department institutions gave a different perspective and supplemented the meeting. The approaches and conclusions of this meeting are yet another push to further the goal of gender equality and promote women and youth in the field of security and not only.