Authorities mull over new measures as Covid numbers deteriorate

Albanian Prime Minister Rama said they will do everything to avoid a second lock down as authorities are reported to be considering a range of new measures aimed at curbing infections from the Covid-19. The numbers of ill and hospitalized people continue to rise as a slight increase in loss of lives has also been recorded din the last two weeks.

Universities were ordered to carry out their lessons online just at the last minute, before opening on Nov 2 as previously stated, as doctors are particularly concerned with youth behavior. Students, most of which had made significant financial preparations for the start of the academic year, have been protesting against the decision.

The third Covid hospital has opened its doors in Tirana after the workload in the first two became intensive. Another grave issue is the suicides of people either inside the hospitals or concerning patients just released. two such cases were recorded in the last month with authorities saying they ahve launched investigations unto the matter. Albanian psychologists have called for mental health specialists to be included in the Technical Committee of Experts.

Business associations such as Konfindustria have warned of very serous economic collapse in several sectors should the quarantine be reinstated.

As of November 4, the total number of infected Albanians is more than 22,000 with half of them being active and more than 530 people in Albania have lost their battle with the virus.