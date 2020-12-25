9 more deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours

The Ministry of Health in Albania reported 9 more deaths related to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours (two citizens from Tirana, two from Berat, one from Mallakastra, one from Lushnja, one from Skrapar, one from Vlora, and one from Peqin, from the ages 52 to 81 years old). The national death tally now is 1,134. According to the official data, after 2,184 tests, 553 people resulted positive with coronavirus, while 514 recovered from the virus. The total number of active cases to 23,426. Tirana continues to be the worst-hit city, with 13,156 active cases. Until the 4th of December the curfew in force is from 20:30 to 06:00. The gatherings of more than 10 people will continue to be prohibited.

Here’s a list of the active cases in each city:

Tiranë 13,156

Fier 1,611

Shkodër 1,329

Durrës 1,264

Vlorë 1,055

Korçë 978

Elbasan 917

Berat 871

Lezhë 883

Gjirokastër 525

Kukës 487

Dibër 380

In Kosovo, there were 8 more deaths registered from COVID-19, with two deaths in Prishtina (77, 68 years old), one in Fushë-Kosovë (62 years old), one in Gjilan (83 years old), one in Mitrovica (73 years old), one in Pejë (68 years old), and one in Skënderaj (77 years old) and one in Vushtrri (76 years old). In total, 1,298 people have died since the beginning of the pandemic in the country. Furthermore, 249 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, and 538 recoveries. The active positive cases are 10,181. In Greece, were reported 617 new infection cases, while 50 more people died from COVID-19, bringing the total tally to 4,507. In Serbia, yesterday were reported 49 more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the death tally to 2,882. There were also 4,091 new cases were reported in the last day. In North Macedonia, yesterday were reported 21 new deaths, bringing the death tally to 2,375. The country registered also 592 new infections. Globally, according to the John Hopkins University tracker, more than 79.5 million people have been diagnosed with coronavirus from the beginning of the pandemic, with a death toll of more than 1 million and 745 thousand people.