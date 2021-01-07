For analysts, the price Albania will pay for its partnership with Turkey is very high





Albania delegation was greeted yesterday with the highest respect by Turkey, which had organized a solemn welcome ceremony for Prime Minister Rama and his cabinet, followed by a meeting between Rama and the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, where important agreements were signed. While Rama did not hesitate to show his enthusiasm for the support demonstrated by Turkey, the political analysts in Albania showed their skepticism regarding the real benefits Albania will gain from this relationship.

According to Andi Bushati, “the personal gifts by the Islamist-conservative president towards Edi Rama are being paid with the high price of the Erdoğanisation of Albania,” adding that Albania is the only country in Europe “that has accepted the version of the autocratic regime of Turkey, that the coup in July 2016 was organized by the Gülen movement.” In his op-ed published at lapsi.al, Bushati further analyzed how Albania is going against its own laws just to fulfil Erdoğan wishes, citing as an example the closing of schools and colleges. This influence is extended in various fields, suggests Bushati, mentioning how even the Islamic community in Albania has “changed its leaders after the recommendations coming from Ankara.” Bushati closed his op-ed by saying that the costs of the personalized relationship between Rama and Erdoğan will be paid by the Albanian society.

For the historian and leader of Social Democracy Party Paskal Milo, the relationship between Albania and Turkey has never been “as personalized as it is now,” suggesting that the growth of the cooperation between the two countries has not come as a result of a growing institutional partnership, but more as a result of the personal relationship of the two leaders. According to Milo, an indication for that was the fact that Rama, immediately after winning the first elections, visited Erdoğan. While “for Albania this cooperation has only short-term interests for the daily political agenda, in the case of Turkey it is different, since it is a partnership with long term interests and objectives,” said Milo.