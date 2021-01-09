3 deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours

The Ministry of Health in Albania reported 3 more deaths related to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours; the deaths were registered in Kavaja, Elbasan and Shkodra. The victims' age varies between 68 and 80 years old. After 4,499 tests, 655 more citizens have been infected by COVID-19, while 356 have recovered in the last 24 hours. The national death tally is now 1,233. The total number of active cases is 24,473. Tirana continues to be the worst-hit city, with 14,161 active cases. The curfew in force is from 22:00 to 06:00, and the gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited.

Here’s a list of the active cases in each city:

Tiranë 14,161

Fier 1,779

Shkodër 1,321

Durrës 1,266

Lezhë 992

Vlorë 956

Korçë 899

Elbasan 890

Berat 789

Dibër 563

Gjirokastër 461

Kukës 396

In Kosovo, there were 7 more deaths registered from COVID-19, respectively in the cities of Ferizaj (75 years od), Gjakovë (52 years old), Pejë (70 years old), Prishtinë (82 years old), Rahovec (67 years old), Suharekë (78 years old), and Vushtrri (71 years old). In total, 1,375 people have died since the beginning of the pandemic in the country. Furthermore, 259 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, and 613 recoveries. The active positive cases are now 6,535. In Greece, yesterday were reported 799 new infection cases, while 32 more people died from COVID-19, bringing the total tally to 5,227. In Serbia, were reported 35 more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the death tally to 3,548. There were also 1,769 new cases reported in the last day. In North Macedonia, yesterday were reported 11 new deaths, bringing the death tally to 2,592. The country registered also 100 new infections. Globally, according to the John Hopkins University tracker, more than 89.2 million people have been diagnosed with coronavirus from the beginning of the pandemic, with a death toll of more than 1 million and 919 thousand people.