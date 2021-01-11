6 more deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours

The Ministry of Health in Albania reported 6 more deaths related to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours: Tirana registered four deaths, while Lushnja and Pogradec registered one death each. The victims' age varies between 56 and 82 years old. After 1,575 tests, 376 more citizens have been infected by COVID-19, while 333 citizens have recovered in the last 24 hours. The national death tally is now 1,247. The total number of active cases is 24,743. Tirana continues to be the worst-hit city, with 14,299 active cases. The curfew in force is from 22:00 to 06:00, and the gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited.

Here’s a list of the active cases in each city:

Tiranë 14,299

Fier 1,803

Shkodër 1,357

Durrës 1,300

Lezhë 1,001

Vlorë 1,021

Elbasan 903

Korçë 887

Berat 798

Dibër 539

Gjirokastër 446

Kukës 389

In Kosovo, in the last day were reported 6 more deaths from COVID-19. From the official reports, two deaths were registered in Fushë-Kosovë (71 and 74 years old), two in Prishtina (72 and 77 years old), while Mitrovica and Prizren registered one death each (74 and 73 years old respectively). In total, 1,383 people have died since the beginning of the pandemic in the country. Furthermore, 206 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, and 389 recoveries. The active positive cases are now 5,951. In Greece, were reported 441 new infection cases, while 39 more people died from COVID-19, bringing the total tally to 5,302. In Serbia, were reported 28 more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the death tally to 3,610. There were also 2,093 new cases reported in the last day. In North Macedonia, were reported 13 new deaths, bringing the death tally to 2,635. The country registered also 103 new infections. Globally, according to the John Hopkins University tracker, more than 90,4 million people have been diagnosed with coronavirus from the beginning of the pandemic, with a death toll of more than 1 million and 938 thousand people.