Open Letter: Balance and proportionality must return in dealing with Kosovo and Serbia
Several key U.S. and European lawmakers have sent an open letter requesting changes to the current international approach to the Kosovo-Serbia crisis. Tirana Times is publishing its full text below:
To: Miroslav Lajč ák
Special Representative to the Western Balkans
European Union
Gabriel Escobar
Special Representative to the Western Balkans
United States Department of State
The Lord Peach GBE KCB DL
Special Envoy to the Western Balkans
House of Lords
Your Excellencies,
We write to raise our concerns over the current policy of the EU, U.S. and UK towards Serbia–Kosovo relations. We believe that recent events and crises have highlighted flaws within our collective approach and would request it is reconsidered.
Whilst our focus must remain on the normalisation of relations and continued Euro-Atlantic pathway for both Serbia and Kosovo, the recent unrest requires all parties to renew focus on de-escalation and deterrence.
The boycott of the Municipal elections by Kosovan Serbs on 23rd April, subsequent attack on KFOR soldiers on 29th May and arbitrary detention of Kosovan police officers by Serbian authorities on 14th June all point toward a rapidly deteriorating situation which not only threatens the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue, but regional peace itself. Recent discoveries of arms caches in northern Kosovo and reports of continued weapons smuggling across the Serbia-Kosovo border highlight the risks of further escalations.
Kosovo is a sovereign country and functioning democracy. This fact should form the basis for our collective policy towards the current crisis. Attempts to disrupt democratic elections in Kosovo by Serbia must be criticised publicly as foreign interference with tangible measures implemented to hold them accountable if they continue to undermine free and fair elections. This will help to facilitate future elections with full participation from all communities present in the northern Municipalities. We must exercise deterrence diplomacy if the current crisis is to be resolved, the EU-facilitated dialogue is to yield positive results, and the implementation of the Ohrid Agreement is respectfully adhered to.
We are asking for balance and proportionality to return in dealing with Kosovo and Serbia.
Kosovo has faced significant repercussions following the efforts by Mayors to enter their offices in Northern Kosovo. Kosovo must coordinate with KFOR in the future to prevent escalations. But the lack of pressure placed on Serbia following the arbitrary detention of three Kosovan police officers and failure to hold to account those responsible for attacks on KFOR highlights the current lack of even-handedness in addressing such flash points.
We do note the recent sanctioning by the US Government of Aleksandar Vulin, head of the Serbian Security and Information Agency (BIA).
The current approach is not working. We would ask that the international community learns from our past and ensure we do not adopt a Belgrade-centred policy for the Balkans. We also ask that you consider adopting a policy of deterrence diplomacy to prevent further aggravation of the security and political situation in the north of Kosovo, with balance and proportionality guiding any statements and any punishments or sanctions issued and that those who do up-hold the rule of law and democracy are not scolded.
Signed,
Senator Bob Menendez
Chair
Senate Foreign Relations Committee
United States Senate
United States of America
Michael Roth
Chair
Committee on Foreign Affairs
Bundestag
Germany
Alicia Kearns MP
Chair
Foreign Affairs Committee
House of Commons
United Kingdom
Chair
Committee on Foreign Affairs
Verkovna Rada
Ukraine
Žygimantas Pavilionis
Chair
Committee on Foreign Affairs
Seimas
Lithuania
Charles Flannagan
Chair
Committee on Foreign Affairs
and Defence
Houses of the Oireachtas
Republic of Ireland
Bjarni Jónsson
Chair
Foreign Affairs Committee
Althing
Iceland
Rihards Kols
Chair
Foreign Affairs Committee
Saeima
Latvia
Marek Ženíšek
Chair
Committee on Foreign Affairs
Parliament of the Czech
Republic
Czechia
Sarah Champion MP
Chair
International Development
Committee
House of Commons
United Kingdom
Marko Mihkelson
Chair
Committee on Foreign Affairs
Riigikogu
Estonia
Congressman Ritchie Torres
House of Representatives
United States Capitol
United States of America
Lia Quartapelle
Vice President
Committee on Foreign and
European Community Affairs
Chamber of Deputies
Italy
Baroness Helic
Peer
House of Lords
United Kingdom
Rt Hon Liam Byrne MP
Member
Foreign Affairs Committee
House of Commons
United Kingdom
Lukas Mandl MEP
Member
Committee on Foreign Affairs
European Parliament
European Union
Oleksiy Goncharenko
Member
Verkohovna Rada
Ukraine
Jason McCartney MP
Member of Parliament
House of Commons
United Kingdom
Thijs Reuten MEP
Member
Committee on Foreign Affairs
European Parliament
European Union
Matas Maldeikis
Deputy Chair
Future Committte
Seimas
Lithuania
Congresswoman Dina Titus
Member
Foreign Relations Committee
United States Congress
United States of America
Giedrius Surplys
Deputy Chairman
Committee on Foreign Affairs
Seimas
Lithuania
Anthony Mangnall MP
Member of Parliament
House of Commons
United Kingdom
Flick Drummond MP
Member of Parliament
House of Commons
United Kingdom
Thomas Waitz MEP