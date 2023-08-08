Përparim Kalo stands out as key contender in race for leadership of High Judicial Council 

TIRANA, Aug. 8, 2023 - The race for membership and leadership of Albania’s High Judicial Council (KLGj) and the High Prosecutorial Council (KLP) has unveiled 23 candidates who are vying to join these crucial institutions overseeing judges and prosecutors.

Among the names of the competitors, one stands out as a prominent contender for KlGj: Përparim Kalo, a former Constitutional Court judge.

The list of candidates includes several other prominent figures in Albanian jurisprudence.

According to local experts, Kalo's candidacy stands out as a strong contender to lead KLGj. A well-known lawyer and former member of the Constitutional Court, Kalo had also previously participated in a highly-competitive presidential selection process last year. His candidacy garnered significant support from civil society and representatives of international institutions.

Furthermore, a Western diplomatic source told Tirana Times that appointing Kalo as the head of KLGj would be a substantial investment in upholding the integrity and elevating the professional standards of this vital institution for the country’s ongoing justice reform.

The composition of the two institutions will undergo renewal, with six members each joining KLGj and KLP. Out of the six members, three will represent civil society, while the other three will be magistrates, serving a five-year term.

The deadline for the submission of candidatures from civil society to the Albanian parliament was Aug. 5, while magistrates have until Sept. 4 to apply.

The entire process of competition and selection falls under the responsibility of the Supreme Court and the General Prosecutor's Office.

The decision on the future leadership of these important judicial and prosecutorial bodies is anticipated to have far-reaching implications for Albania's justice system and its ongoing reform efforts.