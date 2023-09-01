Albania set to reassume UN Security Council Presidency at key time 

TIRANA, Sept. 1, 2023 - Albania is set to take over the rotating presidency of the United Nations Security Council this week, marking the second time the country will hold the position since becoming a non-permanent member in January 2022.

Albania's second turn at the UNSC presidency coincides with a highly active period for the United Nations, as it convenes its General Assembly with the participation of heads of member states.

Albanian Foreign Minister Olta Xhaçka announced this week that two major elements will be the focus of Albania's presidency -- Russia’s aggression in Ukraine and a new platform for international aid.

"We will organize a high-level open debate in the Security Council, which will focus on the consequences of Russia's unlawful aggression against Ukraine for global peace and security, as well as our joint efforts to strengthen and consolidate multilateralism and respect for international law," Minister Xhaçka said in a statement.

The meeting of the UN Security Council on that topic, scheduled for Sept. 20, will be chaired by Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expected to be present.

The issue of Ukraine and Russia’s aggression against it has been at the center of Albania's activities in the UN Security Council, as Tirana aligns itself closely with Washington and other fellow NATO allies.

"This issue has truly marked our mandate and has earned Albania the respect and admiration of partners and allies for the seriousness, professionalism, and courage with which it has worked to support international law, the UN Charter, Ukraine, and to condemn Russia," Xhaçka’s statement added.

Albania's second initiative is related to an innovative platform that aims to facilitate the access of businesses or corporations to provide their contributions in humanitarian crises worldwide and ensure the swift and effective distribution of such aid, whether in conflict situations or natural disasters.

"Our country, our team, has worked together with a group of serious American organizations and major corporations to build a cooperation platform,” Xhacka said, adding the platform will enable large businesses and corporations to offer their contributions, whether financial, in-kind, or services in humanitarian crisis situations.

The move would create synergy and complement existing humanitarian aid mechanisms while improving and expediting the way aid and contributions are distributed “so that they reach the right place at the right time where they are genuinely needed," noted Xhaçka, who is also scheduled to lead the Security Council session on this matter on Sept. 14.

At the UN General Assembly, Albania is expected to be represented this year by President Bajram Begaj. Typically Albania’s president and prime minister alternate each year as heads of delegations to the UNGA.

The UN Security Council has five permanent members: the United States, the United Kingdom, China, France, and Russia, along with ten non-permanent members elected by the UN General Assembly for two-year terms.

Representing the Eastern European Group, Albania secured membership for the first time since its accession to the United Nations in 1955. Albania's admission took place last year, alongside Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Gabon, and Ghana, all of which faced no opposition in their bids for seats representing their respective regional groups.

The UN Security Council wields the authority to impose legally binding measures on UN member countries and offers a platform for each member to advance various initiatives.