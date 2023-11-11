Refusing to sign letter on EU talks, Greece escalates standoff with Albania over Beleri case 

TIRANA, Nov. 11, 2023 - In a notable diplomatic move, Greece has opted not to sign a joint letter from the 27 European Union member states urging the start of negotiations for the initial phase of accession chapters with Albania.

The decision underscores a substantial escalation of tensions driven by the ongoing standoff over Fredi Beleri, the mayor-elect of Himara, a coastal town in southwestern Albania, who has been sitting in pre-trial detention for four months on vote-buying charges.

Beleri is a representative of a political party advocating for the rights of the Greek minority in Albania and he was arrested two days before the May 14 municipal elections, in which he garnered support from the broader Albanian center-right opposition coalition. Despite being confined to a jail cell, Beleri won the closely contested mayoral race in Himara.

Greece has persistently called for, at various levels, the opportunity for Beleri to be sworn in as mayor of Himara. However, that plea has been consistently rebuffed by Albanian courts.

The EU accession chapters Greece would be blocking for Albania encompass judicial authority and fundamental rights; the judiciary, freedom, and security; public procurement; statistics; and financial control.

Despite the firm stance, Athens remains open to reconsidering its position should Tirana signal a willingness to engage in constructive dialogue, according to a report in the Greek newspaper Kathimerini.

A veto from Greece essentially means the freezing of Albania’s EU integration process, a further delay in an arduous process that appears never-ending.

In addition to public statements, Greece has made several symbolic moves over the past four months. In August, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama was not invited at a major EU integration event in Athens in a protest over Beriberi's jailing. Albanian President Bajram Begaj was invited but declined to attend.

Rama has tried to strike a conciliatory tone with Greece since, but without any success.

Beleri is a figure marked by controversy, carrying a questionable history of activities against the Albanian state. However, his arrest and the notably prolonged pretrial detention, preventing him from taking the oath of office, have sparked apprehensions regarding the state of the rule of law, minority rights, and the potential repercussions for Albania's European integration process.

