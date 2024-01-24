EU committee urges Albanian parliament to give opposition denied oversight rights

TIRANA, Jan. 24, 2024 - The latest meeting of the EU-Albania Association Stabilization Parliamentary Committee has convened at the European Parliament, urging the ruling majority in the Albanian parliament to give back to the opposition rights that bolster parliamentary oversight through investigative commissions and other measures, aiming to enhance institutional accountability in the country.

The recommendation is a win for the Albanian opposition as the ruling Socialist Party has refused to allow investigative commissions, and unilaterally passed a law to further restrict the opposition’s constitutional rights to lead investigative commissions in parliament.

To protest, opposition Democratic Party MPs have disrupted normal parliamentary sessions for months, leading to several of them being expelled from parliamentary proceedings and parliament moving some proceedings online and rubber stamping important government proposals, including the annual state budget, without any discussion.

-Series of recommendations -

In its 17th meeting on the status of negotiations for membership and EU-Albania relations, the committee issued a series of recommendations to the Association Stabilization Council and the institutions of Albania and the EU.

The committee's recommendations emphasized the necessity for the Albanian Parliament to intensify efforts to engage the opposition.

They highlighted "the need for investigative commissions," underscoring concerns that "the new law on parliamentary investigative commissions was adopted without understanding."

Consequently, the committee advocated for the utilization of various supervisory tools such as investigative commissions, interpellations and motions with debate to fortify accountability and democratic governance in Albania.

From Brussels, the committee called for the timely implementation of reforms, commending Albania for successfully completing the review process and expressing support for its strategic commitment to EU membership -- a sentiment widely shared among Albanian citizens and across all political parties.

The recommendations decried the polarized political climate and lamented the lack of progress in adopting texts and addressing outstanding recommendations on electoral reform.

The committee urged the inclusion of all voices from the opposition in the electoral reform process for a genuinely representative and comprehensive approach, emphasizing the need for constructive and inclusive political dialogue before the next general elections.

-SP gives first signs of compromise-

At the meeting in Brussels, SP PMs indicated for the first time they were willing to offer some compromise, after SP leader and Prime Minister Edi Rama had been absolute in lack of leeway when dealing with the opposition, including on having bipartisan commissions for important issues like electoral reform.

“The commission is neither an international norm nor a European norm. Perhaps it is time for the tradition of bipartisan commissions to end, noting that there are no longer just two sides, but many, and we are not obligated to do it in this form,” Rama said earlier this month.

-Fight on corruption and organized crime-

The committee's recommendations highlighted the imperative for sustained efforts in combating corruption and organized crime, including drug production and trafficking. Judicial reforms and the performance of SPAK in addressing the culture of impunity were evaluated, with an expectation of progress in high-level investigative matters.

DP MP Jorida Tabaku emphasized the importance of electoral reform and the independence of the judiciary, which, according to her, are at risk from the majority's efforts “to control justice institutions."

"Today, we must be ready to fight corruption, support democracy in service of reforms. Albania's battle against corruption at high levels is crucial for integration. Parliament must approve Investigative Commissions as requested by the opposition and amend the Law on Investigative Commissions with opposition consensus! The fight against corruption begins with a parliament in the service of citizens. Parliament combats corruption through Investigative Commissions and interpellations,” Tabaku said in Brussels.

-Worries about media freedom-

Addressing concerns about media freedoms and freedom of expression, the committee expressed worries about market and audience concentration and the lack of transparency in media funding. It emphasized that any revision of media laws should align with the recommendations of the Venice Commission and be conducted transparently and comprehensively in consultation with media organizations.

Furthermore, the committee called for the protection of journalists from legal and institutional obstacles and the guarantee of a safe environment for them—a crucial aspect of strengthening democracy in Albania.

-College of Europe Tirana campus welcomed-

In a positive note from the report, the committee warmly welcomed the establishment of the College of Europe campus in Tirana, noting its significance for higher education opportunities in the country and the Western Balkans.

The committee statement "underlines that the College of Europe presence in Tirana is not only a significant development for higher education opportunities in the country and the Western Balkans, but also a crucial recognition of Albania's EU aspirations."