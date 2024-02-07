Concerns over access to official stats grow, as INSTAT tries to recover from cyberattack 

TIRANA, Feb. 7, 2024 - Albania's Institute of Statistics (INSTAT) is grappling with the aftermath of what it says was a sophisticated cyberattack, leaving its official website, instat.gov.al, inaccessible for several days before it went back up with limited access to key databases.

While much of the focus of attention has been on the census data, which INSTAT says were unaffected by the cyberattack, much of rest of what the main official statistics body does is still out of access, local media report.

The cyberattack occurred on Jan. 31, 2024, has prompted concerns over the safety of census data, which INSTAT conducted last year and is currently analyzing, though the institute says they were in different systems and remained unaffected.

In a statement, INSTAT said it acted promptly by severing internet connections and activating emergency protocols to safeguard data and statistical information.

“INSTAT reassures the public that Census data remains unaffected, stored in dedicated systems designed solely for that purpose. The institute continues to collaborate closely with relevant authorities to investigate the source and motives behind the cyberattack. Efforts are underway to restore normal functioning to its computer systems and strengthen cybersecurity measures,” INSTAT said in a statement.

However, its main database access has been inactive since the attack occurred, which makes detailed official statistics data for the country on population, economy, trade, education, health, etc., inaccessible. The website is back up and full access will soon be restored, INSTAT told local media.

-Census data already late-

Before the attacks occurred, INSTAT had failed to publish timely preliminary data on the 2023 population census, leading to political controversy.

The last census was the most expensive in history, costing around 13 million euros and involving 7,500 activated personnel, which according to the government and INSTAT were applied with the aim of publishing the results as quickly as possible. However, this was the first census in post-communism in which deadlines for publishing preliminary data on population and housing in December 2023 were not respected.

The census is a political hot potato in Albania as the country has been rapidly depopulating due to emigration and low birth rates, leading to opposition criticism of the government for not doing enough to keep the country's most precious resource -- its people.

-Iranian-linked group keeps hitting key institutions-

INSTAT’s attack came from the same Iranian-linked group that has been conducting unrelenting cyberattacks on Albanian institutions for years in response to Albania’s decision to host a controversial Iranian dissident group, MEK, on humanitarian grounds at the request of the United States.

Albania has severed diplomatic ties with Iran as a result of the ongoing cyberattacks. It has also cracked down on MEK, which is alleged to have used its camp in Albania to launch its own cyberattacks on Iran in violation of its humanitarian hosting agreement with Albania.