Galeria “Kalo” : An International Exhibition Celebrating Global Unity Through Art

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times May 24, 2024 15:12

International exhibition ART IS LIFE /Crossing borders, with artists from Albania, Angola, Brasil, Croatia, Kosova, India, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Norway, Portugal, Romania, Spain, is organized by Brasilian Baroness Jiselda Salbu.

This exhibition travels around to demonstrate the necessity of communication, staying closer together, narrowing the gaps and opening doors to each other. Artists are missionaries who can achieve this through art, colors, shapes and ideas.

GALERIA KALO

