Diplomatic Realities: Lessons for Kosovo from the UN Vote on Srebrenica

By Muhamet Brajshori

In a significant move, the United Nations General Assembly has passed a resolution establishing an annual International Day of Reflection and Commemoration of the 1995 Genocide on July 11. This decision carries immense moral weight, serving to honor the memory of the victims and promote collective remembrance to prevent future atrocities. Yet, it hasn't come without its share of controversy, notably facing strong opposition from Serbia and its allies. The Srebrenica genocide, recognized as such by international courts, stands as a stark reminder of the worst atrocities on European soil since World War II.

The recent resolution passed by the UN carries significant implications for Kosovo, providing a wealth of lessons that are crucial for both understanding its historical context and maneuvering through the complex diplomatic landscape. As Kosovo continues to assert its sovereignty and international identity, this resolution offers a strategic blueprint for how it can effectively engage with global institutions, particularly the United Nations, and adapt to the shifting dynamics of a multipolar world order.

The resolution underscores the importance of historical awareness in international diplomacy. For Kosovo, this means a deeper reflection on the war of 1999 and the events of the 90’s in Kosovo and a more nuanced presentation of its historical narrative to the world. By learning from the resolution's approach to reconciling historical grievances, Kosovo can better frame its own historical discourse, gaining broader support and legitimacy on the international stage.

In the context of a rapidly evolving multipolar world, where power is increasingly distributed among multiple global players, Kosovo must be agile and adaptive. The resolution serves as a case study in how smaller or emerging states can leverage the shifting balances of power to their advantage. By analyzing the resolution's voting, Kosovo can identify opportunities to forge new partnerships and enhance its influence, but also assess risks and weaknesess, ensuring it remains a relevant and proactive participant in the international arena.

Lesson 1: Addressing the Past and Institutionalizing Memory in Kosovo

The resolution passed by the UN General Assembly shines a spotlight on the critical importance of addressing past atrocities and safeguarding their memory. For Kosovo, this serves as a stark reminder of the significant challenge it faces in defending its own history and ensuring justice for its people. To tackle this challenge head-on, Kosovo must establish robust institutional mechanisms for justice, actively counter revisionist narratives, and institute formal structures for remembrance and education. The failure to adequately confront past atrocities has allowed narratives to be distorted and rewritten, underscoring the urgent need for both justice and commemoration. Despite enduring systematic violence during the Kosovo War, many Kosovars continue to be denied justice, eroding the rule of law and hindering the healing process.

Lesson 2: Fragility of historical consensus even on well-documented genocides

The passage of the resolution commemorating the 1995 Srebrenica genocide was met with a troubling number of abstentions and exits from the General Assembly, casting doubt on the acknowledgment of well-documented atrocities. This raises apprehensions regarding how the international community might approach the remembrance of massacres in Kosovo, where justice remains elusive for many victims. The absence of accountability for perpetrators complicates endeavors to preserve historical truth. Kosovo confronts an immediate necessity for a strategic approach to safeguarding its historical truths, given the hesitancy exhibited by several states towards recognizing the Srebrenica genocide. This underscores the potential contestation of Kosovo's own history if not adequately institutionalized and defended. To uphold its narrative and ensure that the mass atrocities of the Kosovo War are neither erased nor distorted, Kosovo must institute a comprehensive strategy encompassing robust legal mechanisms, proactive counter-narrative endeavors, and formalized commemoration.







Lesson 3: The voting served as a diplomatic map highlighting Serbian influence in the UN

The voting on the Srebrenica resolution sheds light on Serbia's extensive diplomatic sway, extending from economic inducements to historical connections. This serves as a strategic blueprint for Kosovo to interact with states targeted by Serbian diplomacy and fortify its own position. Despite past support for Kosovo from certain countries, their inconsistent conduct underscores the necessity for renewed and vigorous diplomatic engagement. Serbia's capacity to influence votes on such a pivotal matter underscores its diplomatic prowess, grounded in diverse factors including financial incentives and historical bonds. Grasping Serbia's diplomatic network empowers Kosovo to effectively identify and engage with these states, countering Serbian influence and bolstering its own diplomatic standing.







Lesson 4: Understand the diverse trends of the globe.

The voting patterns observed in the General Assembly concerning the Srebrenica resolution offer a revealing glimpse into the intricate geopolitical dynamics at play within the international community. Western-aligned democracies emerged as staunch supporters, underscoring their unwavering commitment to human rights and accountability. While Muslim countries generally leaned towards backing the resolution, notable divisions persisted. The 'global south' largely abstained from voting, highlighting the diverse array of interests and priorities within this bloc. Conversely, 'anti-imperialist' states, with the exception of Iran and Myanmar, cast their votes against the resolution. These diverse blocs on the Srebrenica issue echo the landscape of support for Kosovo to some degree, providing valuable insights into its diplomatic positioning since the UNESCO vote in 2015. Understanding this mapping offers key insights into Kosovo's diplomatic terrain, guiding its efforts towards garnering recognition and support on the global stage. In essence, analyzing Kosovo's support across various blocs aids in comprehending its position within the global community, thereby steering its diplomatic pursuits towards achieving long-term objectives.

Lesson 5: Western Community most important ally

Kosovo, alongside its Western-oriented Balkan counterparts, relies heavily on support from the Western community, particularly the United States and European states. This backing has been instrumental in numerous aspects of Kosovo's international progress, from the declaration of its independence to the attainment of recognition for it. Devoid of Western support, Kosovo would have encountered significant hurdles in progressing towards its objectives, given the diplomatic, economic, and military aid extended by the West. In today's ever-evolving geopolitical landscape, maintaining robust ties with the West remains indispensable for Kosovo's stability and progression. A strategic approach that prioritizes collaboration and alignment with Western community in Kosovo’s diplomatic approach is imperative. Populist inclinations pose a threat to Kosovo's aspirations by potentially alienating key allies and impeding efforts to secure long-term stability and prosperity.

Lesson 6: Adjust to living in a multipolar world.

Expanding alliances and partnerships beyond the Western community isn't just a strategic choice for Kosovo; it's an essential step towards ensuring long-term resilience and broader support. While Western support has been pivotal, relying solely on it leaves Kosovo vulnerable in an unpredictable geopolitical landscape. Diversifying alliances amplifies Kosovo's diplomatic influence and adaptability. By fostering connections with a broader spectrum of states and regions, Kosovo gains access to diverse resources, opportunities, and perspectives. While Western backing remains vital for Kosovo's stability and progress, diversifying alliances beyond the Western community is imperative for safeguarding its long-term interests and resilience in a multipolar world. By nurturing relationships with a broader spectrum of states and regions, Kosovo can mitigate risks and capitalize on new diplomatic prospects. This doesn't imply abandoning the West or altering alliances, but rather coordinating efforts effectively with Western partners to strengthen Kosovo’s international standing. Kosovo shouldn't rely solely on Western community to advocate for its interests elsewhere, but rather proactively cultivate partnerships across diverse regions, cultures, and blocs where it can be its own spokesperson.

The recent voting on the Srebrenica resolution at the UN has provided Kosovo with a profound understanding of the diplomatic landscape, essential for navigating today's intricate world affairs. It has brought to light the immense challenges in achieving universal recognition and acknowledgment of past atrocities, even those as meticulously documented as genocide. Grasping these complexities, including the voting trends, is vital for Kosovo in effectively navigating diplomatic hurdles and capitalizing on opportunities. This involves acknowledging the diverse global trends, which encompass the intricate interplay of regional, cultural, and political dynamics shaping international relations. Armed with this awareness, Kosovo can craft tailored diplomatic strategies and engage with a diverse array of partners more adeptly, ensuring its voice is heard on the global stage.

While Western support serves as a cornerstone for Kosovo's progress, it's imperative to adopt a stance of strategic flexibility and engage with a broad spectrum of partners to effectively navigate the evolving geopolitical terrain. This rings especially true in today's multipolar world, where power is distributed among various actors and alliances. Embracing this reality and adapting accordingly enables Kosovo to assert its presence and influence on the global stage with greater agility, securing its standing in a world that's constantly in flux.











Muhamet Brajshori is a former Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kosovo and has also served as the Ambassador of Kosovo to Thailand and the ASEAN region.