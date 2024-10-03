Albanians Fighting Cancer – AFC USA – Gala Concert with Impromptu Singalongs Elevates Pride Craving More Encores

Rafaela Prifti

"The first time I heard the name Albanians Fighting Cancer AFC, it was through a GoFundMe page that someone launched for a relative with a cancer diagnosis," said Fotini Kokeri of the Kosloski Family Foundation at the Gala Concert Saturday night featuring two remarkable Albanian performers, tenor Rame Lahaj and pianist Genc Tukiçi. On the stage, with the signature backdrop of the deep red wood panels in one the finest concert halls in the world, Kokeri, the event General Sponsor and advisor, greeted the guests and patrons sitting in the globe-shaped room. Joining with other sponsors and supporters, Kokeri embraced the vision of AFC USA. An awareness and prevention advocacy organization now in its fifth year, AFC provides services that span from therapy options to insurance programs and financial relief for the patients undergoing treatment, as well as equipment donations to hospitals back home.

From the impeccable acoustics of the venue to the poster bills prominently placed by the entrance of the historic national landmark weeks in advance, to the pamphlet, the playbill, the presentation and the night’s program, to displaying the Albanian, Kosova and US flags, each detail was given thoughtful consideration by Roberta Panariti Nashi, Founder and President of AFC in tandem with the AFC Board.

The Gala Concert hosted by AFC delighted the audience who came to enjoy a classy evening with Albanian music celebrities while also showcasing Albanian heritage. Considering that many patrons had attended last year’s AFC Gala presented at Jordan Hall, there was much anticipation to musically sound off the Albanian American pride once again. Expectedly, during the live concert, the audience interacted and engaged in an amusing sing along with Lahaj in his performance of widely popular songs like: Lule Bore, Bishtalecat Palë Palë, Më ka Shku Mendja me u Feju.

From their seats, the audience seemed eager to “get in” the performance as soon as the first piano notes of Tukiçi's rendition of “Dua më Shumë Shqipërinë” vibrated through the air. The concert served as a reminder of one of life's most striking dichotomies of darkness and light, of losing the battle to cancer and being joyful in the fight for life. Personally, I was both overwhelmed and overjoyed to join in the-audience-and-performer-exchange of Lule Bore, a long-time favorite of my late father, we all enjoyed singing together with him till the very end.

Coming to a benefit concert made the community feel united around a humanitarian cause of standing up to cancer while elevating our cultural heritage through classical music and also the Albanian popular repertoire including the folk genre. One of Tukici’s original arrangements is a charming whimsical piece that interchanges the famous Rondo Alla Turca (Turkish March) by Mozart, the Albanian and US national anthems. Tukiçi says that the inspiration might be a child - the playful Mozart tune - who longs for his homeland far away, as the wind seems to bring through the window hints of familiar notes sat in the verse of Rreth Flamurit të Përbashkuar by Albanian poet Asdreni (1872-1947) playing softly in a distance persistently interplaying with another endearing melody of the Star-Spangled Banner written by the great American poet Francis Scott Key (1779-1843). The intense crescendos allude that the little child has grown into a giant. Although musical visualisation might be limited only by our imagination and personality, the piece could very well be a metaphor for the Albanians Fighting Cancer AFC USA.

At the fundraiser afterparty hosted by Leo Keka at his Alba Restaurant in Quincy, amidst the AFC fifth anniversary celebration, the frequently asked question by the guests was: “When is the next concert going to be”