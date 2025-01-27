Anastasios, the Archbishop Who Rebuilt the Orthodox Church of Albania

He revived the Orthodox Church, which had been destroyed under the communist regime. Archbishop Anastasios of Tirana, Primate of Albania, passed away at the age of 95. He was a tireless advocate for ecumenical and inter-religious dialogue.

By Ilda Mara

Archbishop Anastasios of Tirana, Durres, and All Albania, a key figure in the revival of Orthodoxy in Albania after communism, passed away on January 25, 2025, at the age of 95, following a prolonged hospitalization at Evangelismos Hospital in Athens. His death leaves a profound void, both in Albania and across the entire Orthodox world.

Anastasios Yannoulatos was born on November 4, 1929, in Piraeus, Greece. He dedicated his life to theology and Christian mission, particularly in Africa. With a PhD in the history of religions, earned after studying at the Universities of Hamburg and Marburg, he served as a priest in Uganda while continuing his research at the University of Kampala. In 1980, he was appointed to lead a diocese encompassing all of East Africa (Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania). In 1991, he was appointed Patriarchal Exarch in Albania, tasked with restoring the autocephalous Orthodox Church that had been devastated by the communist regime. His efforts were driven by his deep love for God and a profound desire to spread His message in a spiritually desolate land.

The task ahead was monumental: to rebuild a Church that had been legally banned in 1967 and completely destroyed. In Albania, there was no bishop, cleric, or layperson capable of taking on this responsibility. Only twelve priests and three deacons, many old and sick, had survived the persecution. Upon his arrival, Exarch Anastasios sought to revive the Orthodox faith by visiting towns and villages, preaching, and celebrating the Divine Liturgy. He also began training a local clergy, capable of eventually taking on ecclesiastical duties. This process took time. In May 1992, at the request of the Albanian clergy, the Exarch was invited to stay in Albania and continue his work of rebuilding the Church.

On June 24, 1992, at the suggestion of Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I, Anastasios Yannoulatos was elected Archbishop of Tirana and All Albania. Albanian President Sali Berisha approved his appointment, and on August 2, 1992, Archbishop Anastasios was enthroned in the Cathedral of Tirana, marking the beginning of a new era for the Autocephalous Orthodox Church of Albania.

Under his leadership, the Church experienced a remarkable renaissance. Archbishop Anastasios oversaw the construction of hundreds of churches, the building of a new cathedral in Tirana, and the restoration of monasteries and religious institutions. He also established schools and social services for the poor, trained a new generation of clergy, and contributed to the deep and lasting spiritual renewal of both the Church and Albanian society.

In recognition of Archbishop Anastasios' immense work in rebuilding the Albanian Orthodox Church, both spiritually and canonically, President Ilir Meta granted him Albanian citizenship in 2017, after 25 years of dedication. This honor acknowledged his commitment to education, health, social welfare, rural development, culture, and the environment, and emphasized his vital role in preserving harmony, tolerance, and coexistence among Albanians.

Beyond Albania, Anastasios became a prominent figure in global interfaith dialogue. He held several leadership positions in international church organizations and championed religious unity, peace, and justice. He served as co-president of the World Council of Churches from 2006 to 2013. Nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2000, he received numerous accolades for his commitment to humanity and human rights. He also played a pivotal role in welcoming refugees during the Kosovo War in 1999, providing essential humanitarian support.

Ecumenical and Inter-religious Commitment

Archbishop Anastasios consistently advocated for peace, love, and tolerance, both within the Church and in Albania. When asked about Christianity's stance toward other religions in Albania, he replied: “After the long atheist persecution, religious freedom was crucial for harmonious coexistence. Relations between Christians and Muslims were founded on the contribution of believers to a free and democratic society, underscoring the vital role of faith. Belief, beyond moral and rational society, is a phenomenon linked to the Divine.”

In Albania, he collaborated with religious leaders to counter the influence of extremist ideas. He founded the Interreligious Council of Albania, which is a member of the World Council of Religions for Peace.

While working on a documentary about religious tolerance in Albania, I had the opportunity to ask him what the main message of Christianity was to the world. His response, marked by wisdom and humility, reflected the core principles of Christianity. He quoted two verses from the New Testament that encapsulate this message. The first, from the First Epistle of John, states: “God is love; he who abides in love abides in God, and God in him.” The Archbishopadded: “Our relationship with God is not an abstract idea, but a relationship with a Person who is love. The only way to draw near to Him, to dwell with Him and to serve Him is to live in love.” He also quoted Saint Cosmas of Aetolia, a 17th-century apostle and martyr from Epirus and Albania, who stressed that “the principal name of our God is and is called love.”

Archbishop Anastasios leaves behind a lasting spiritual and humanitarian legacy. His vision and dedication shaped the Orthodox Church in Albania and turned it into a beacon of Christian faith, tolerance, and peace. His work of reconstruction, his role as a mediator in interreligious dialogue, and his commitment to a united Albania will continue to inspire future generations.