You are trying to access a subscription-only article. Already a subscriber? Please log in.

Not yet a subscriber? Our independent and quality coverage is only possible through readers' support. Please subscribe and get access to premium content and our 17-year archive.

Online subscriptions:

An online subscription costs 140 EUR per year or 80 EUR for six months. If you subscribe on-line you also benefit from access to archives that date back to the newspaper's founding in 2005.

Note: Please allow for 24 hours after payment to process your online and in-person subscription (In most cases it will be faster).

Please select the options below and follow the payment and registration steps through the secure PayPal site.

Thank you for subscribing. For more information, do not hesitate to contact us at marketing@tiranatimes.com.

Buy button (1 year)

Buy button (6 months)