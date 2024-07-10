Latest Updates

News
Trump will not sap the strength of US democratic institutions
Ilir Ikonomi, author, journalist, AIIS Associate In your opinion what were the factors that prompted Trump’s election victory? Donald Trump had a strong, dedicated, and enthusiastic base of support
Op-Ed
The Re-election of Donald Trump and its Implications
By Bernd J. Fischer Professor Emeritus ,Indiana University On November 6th the world woke to what was, for many, an unexpected event, the re-election of Donald Trump as president of
Business and Economy
Will any other Western Balkans country join the Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA) on the same day as Montenegro?
by Marija Stojanović Journalist at European Western Balkans According to the recent announcement by Gert Jan Koopman, Director-General of the European Commission’s Directorate for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Negotiations (DG
Features and Culture
Albanians Fighting Cancer – AFC USA – Gala Concert with Impromptu Singalongs Elevates Pride Craving More Encores
Rafaela Prifti “The first time I heard the name Albanians Fighting Cancer AFC, it was through a GoFundMe page that someone launched for a relative with a cancer diagnosis,” said