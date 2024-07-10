Albania struggles with hazardous waste scandal as ship awaits clearance off Durres coast

Albania struggles with hazardous waste scandal as ship awaits clearance off Durres coast

Latest News From

News

Trump will not sap the strength of US democratic institutions

Trump will not sap the strength of US democratic institutions

Ilir Ikonomi, author, journalist, AIIS Associate   In your opinion what were the factors that prompted Trump’s election victory? Donald Trump had a strong, dedicated, and enthusiastic base of support

Latest News From

Op-Ed

The Re-election of Donald Trump and its Implications

The Re-election of Donald Trump and its Implications

By Bernd J. Fischer Professor Emeritus ,Indiana University On November 6th the world woke to what was, for many, an unexpected event, the re-election of Donald Trump as president of

Latest News From

Business and Economy

Will any other Western Balkans country join the Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA) on the same day as Montenegro?

Will any other Western Balkans country join the Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA) on the same day as Montenegro?

by Marija Stojanović Journalist at European Western Balkans   According to the recent announcement by Gert Jan Koopman, Director-General of the European Commission’s Directorate for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Negotiations (DG

Latest News From

Features and Culture

Albanians Fighting Cancer – AFC USA – Gala Concert with Impromptu Singalongs Elevates Pride Craving More Encores

Albanians Fighting Cancer – AFC USA – Gala Concert with Impromptu Singalongs Elevates Pride Craving More Encores

Rafaela Prifti “The first time I heard the name Albanians Fighting Cancer AFC, it was through a GoFundMe page that someone launched for a relative with a cancer diagnosis,” said

Read More

Latest Updates

Read More

Editorial

Read More

Top headlines

Special

Read More

Premium

Read More

Featured

Read More