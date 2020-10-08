Virus cases on the uptake yet new lockdown is very unlikely

TIRANA - Coronavirus new daily confirmed cases are decreasing in the country. But the government has made it clear that there is no risk of setting a new lockdown, apparently fearing economic ruin in the country.

As of Wednesday there have been 14,730 confirmed virus cases and 407 deaths, with a daily increase of 162 and 4 respectively. Health authorities say that there are 5,208 active cases, a number that regularly has increased with few exceptions. There are more than 230 hospitalized patients and 17 of them in the intensive case, 4 intubated. Health authorities say that there are 9,115 treated and recovered patients so far.

Despite the relentless pressure of the virus, the Prime Minister has reiterated that a second COVID-19 lockdown in Albania is unlikely. “Today I do not see a second closure [due to the coronavirus] on the horizon,” said Prime Minister Edi Rama last Sunday while answering the questions of some citizens on Facebook. Rama stressed that the decision to close the country is not made by him, but is decided by the pandemic situation, by the number of infected and hospitalized which are analyzed by a group of experts.

Authorities are calling on the people to be careful and respect the social distancing, mask wearing and personal hygiene. Masks are mandatory indoors and a few people are seen wearing them outdoors too.

After the two-month lockdown in March-May period, Albania relaxed the restraining steps to let the local businesses survive. That resulted in a regular number of tourists coming from Kosovo and a few others from Serbia and other countries. Though their numbers were quite low compared to a year ago, or compared to the expectations, tourism managed just to survive. The EBRD and EU on Thursday signed a 100 million Euro assistance package which would boost tourism. The virus has, nevertheless, almost suffocated many local businesses, especially the small and medium-size ones and experts agree that a second lockdown would be detrimental for the economic outlook.

