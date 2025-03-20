Albania, Croatia, and Kosovo Sign Defense Agreement: A New Military Alliance in the Balkans?

By Tirana Times

TIRANA, Albania, March 19th— Albania, Croatia, and Kosovo have signed a joint declaration aimed at strengthening defense and security cooperation, marking a significant geopolitical development in the Western Balkans. The agreement, announced this week in Tirana, signals an increased level of military collaboration but stops short of forming a formal military alliance akin to NATO. While specific details of the agreement remain undisclosed, defense ministers from the three countries emphasized their commitment to enhancing military interoperability through joint education, training, and exercises. Additionally, the trilateral initiative will focus on countering hybrid threats and coordinating policies to facilitate Euro-Atlantic integration.

Serbia’s Strong Opposition

The move has sparked strong reactions from Serbia, which views the agreement as a threat to regional stability and its territorial integrity. Belgrade has formally demanded explanations from Tirana and Zagreb, claiming the pact undermines regional security and accelerates an arms race in the Balkans. Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vučić stated that the agreement violates the 1996 military accords and accused the signatories of escalating tensions in the region.

Kosovo, however, dismissed Serbia’s concerns, asserting that the agreement is neither hostile nor directed at any specific country. Kosovo’s government framed the pact as a natural step toward strengthening its security infrastructure and integrating further into Western defense structures.

Geopolitical Implications: NATO’s Role and the Future of the Alliance

According to Albert Rakipi, head of the Albanian nstitute for International Studies in Tirana, the agreement should be viewed within the context of shifting transatlantic relations and broader geopolitical transformations. Rakipi noted that international Relations are becoming increasingly transactional, and uncertainties persist about NATO’s long-term commitment to

the Western Balkans. However, Rakipi emphasized that the trilateral agreement is not intended as a replacement for NATO. “It is clear that, for now, this remains a diplomatic initiative rather than a full-fledged military alliance,” he said. Experts in Pristina and Belgrade echo this sentiment, arguing that while the agreement marks an important development, it does not represent the foundation of a new collective defense structure similar to NATO’s Article 5 commitments. Ramadan Ilazi, a security researcher at the Kosovo Center for Security Studies (QKSS), pointed out that the timing of the agreement coincides with growing uncertainties about global security alliances. “This initiative strengthens Kosovo’s strategic defense options, especially since its NATO