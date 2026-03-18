Albania Draws a Red Line on Iran

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Parliament’s decision to label Tehran a state sponsor of terrorism formalizes a break years in the making and reflects a broad Albanian consensus that Iran has become a direct security threat

Tirana Times, March 18, 2026 – Albania has taken one of its toughest political steps yet against Iran, with parliament approving a resolution declaring the Islamic Republic a “state sponsor of terrorism” and a state that uses terrorist methods. The move goes beyond symbolism. It confirms that, in Tirana’s view, Iran is no longer a distant Middle Eastern problem but a direct threat to Albanian security.

The resolution was approved with 79 votes in favor and one abstention, while the opposition did not participate in the session. The text condemns Iran for supporting terrorism, hybrid operations and destabilizing activities, while also expressing solidarity with Arab Gulf states and Turkey, which it says have recently come under Iranian attack.

For Albania, this is not simply an exercise in foreign policy rhetoric. The country has already experienced what it sees as direct Iranian hostility through cyberattacks on state institutions, including the major 2022 attack on government infrastructure and later attempts to target other systems. Those incidents transformed Albania’s view of Iran from that of a marginal diplomatic partner into that of an active adversary.

The roots of the crisis lie partly in Albania’s decision to host members of the Iranian opposition group MEK. Diplomatic relations between Albania and Iran, established in 1992, remained limited for years. But tensions rose sharply after Albania agreed to take in first a few hundred and later about 3,000 MEK members. Tehran viewed this as a hostile act, while Albania and its Western partners framed it as a humanitarian commitment. Prime Minister Edi Rama has maintained that Albania will continue to shelter MEK, but will not allow its territory to be used as a platform against Iran.

The real rupture came after the July 2022 cyberattack, which Albanian authorities and international partners linked to Iranian state actors. On Sept. 7, 2022, Albania severed diplomatic relations with Iran, closed its embassy in Tirana and expelled all Iranian diplomats. Supported by the United States and NATO allies, the move was widely seen as the first case in which a NATO member cut diplomatic ties over a cyberattack.

Since then, relations have remained frozen. According to the material, Iran sought in early 2025 to restore ties through Turkish mediation, but Tirana refused, arguing that Tehran still posed a hostile threat. Another cyberattack in July 2025, this time against the Municipality of Tirana and again attributed to Iran, reinforced that view.

Against that backdrop, the new resolution is less a sudden reaction than the culmination of a longer process. It calls for stronger national and international measures against state-sponsored terrorism and cyber threats, closer cooperation with allies, and the designation of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and Hezbollah as terrorist organizations. In effect, Albania is placing its Iran policy firmly within a wider Western security framework.

The domestic political picture should not be mistaken for a strategic split over Iran. The opposition Democratic Party’s absence from the vote was tied not to disagreement with the resolution, but to a procedural dispute over how it was handled in parliament. Albania’s broader strategic line has remained consistent across governments. It was under Democratic Party rule that Albania joined NATO and deepened ties with the United States. The party later made clear that it shares the substance of the anti-Iran position, describing Iran as a chief sponsor of global terrorism, labeling the Revolutionary Guard a terrorist organization, expressing solidarity with Gulf states, and backing U.S. and Israeli efforts against the Iranian regime. As a senior security expert at the Albanian Institute for International Studies argued, the parliamentary maneuver looked less like a substantive dispute than “small, almost laughable traps designed to blame the opposition at all costs.”

That continuity matters. It shows that Albania’s harder line on Iran is not merely the policy of one ruling majority, but reflects a broader bipartisan consensus rooted in the country’s Western orientation and its direct experience with cyber aggression.

The resolution also places Albania more openly within the broader anti-Iran alignment that includes the United States, Israel and several Arab states. For a small Balkan country, that is a strikingly explicit position. But from Tirana’s perspective, ambiguity has already ceased to be useful. After cyberattacks, diplomatic rupture and repeated accusations of Iranian hostile activity, Albania appears to have concluded that strategic clarity now matters more than preserving the appearance of a relationship that has effectively collapsed.

In that sense, parliament’s decision marks not a one-off gesture but the consolidation of a new doctrine. Albania’s ties with Iran have moved from formal but shallow relations, to growing tension over MEK, to open hostility after the 2022 cyberattack. The latest vote gives that final phase its clearest political expression yet.