Albania Slips Into Electoral Autocracy

Change font size: - + Reset

V Dem places Albania in a category dominated by African states, with Serbia and Bosnia and Herzegovina the only Western Balkan countries in the same group.

Tirana Times, March 23, 2026 – Albania has been placed in the category of electoral autocracy in the latest Democracy Report 2026 by the V Dem Institute, a designation that delivers one of the bleakest international assessments yet of the country’s democratic condition. For a country that continues to present itself as a stable NATO member and a serious candidate for European Union membership, the label is politically damaging and symbolically heavy.

The report’s classification matters because electoral autocracy is not used for closed dictatorships without elections. It refers instead to systems where multiparty elections still take place, but where the basic democratic conditions surrounding them are judged to be too weak. In V Dem’s framework, that means serious shortcomings in freedom of expression, freedom of association and the fairness and integrity of elections. In plain terms, the message is that voting still exists, but democracy no longer functions at an acceptable standard.

What makes Albania’s placement especially striking is the company it now keeps. In the electoral autocracy category, Albania appears alongside countries such as Algeria, Angola, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Cameroon, Chad, Congo, Egypt, Ethiopia, Hungary, India, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Lebanon, Pakistan, Russia, Tunisia, Uganda, Venezuela and Zimbabwe. The list is dominated by African and Asian states, with several Middle Eastern and post Soviet cases, making Albania’s presence there especially uncomfortable for a country that sees itself as firmly anchored in the Euro Atlantic world.

Within the Western Balkans, the comparison is even more telling. Serbia is clearly listed in the same electoral autocracy category, while Bosnia and Herzegovina, like Albania, appears as a borderline case on the autocratic side of the divide. By contrast, Kosovo, Montenegro and North Macedonia are classified as electoral democracies. This means Albania is no longer grouped with the democratic tier of its immediate regional peers, but instead with the part of the Balkans where democratic erosion has become most visible.

V Dem does not portray Albania as a hard autocracy on the model of more repressive states. Rather, it places the country in a fragile and troubling borderline zone where democratic institutions still exist formally, but no longer appear strong enough to secure a democratic label. The central conclusion remains the same: Albania is placed on the autocratic side of the line.

The broader significance of the finding goes beyond classification. V Dem argues that the world is experiencing a deep democratic recession and that electoral autocracy has become the most common regime type globally. In that wider context, Albania’s downgrade is not an isolated anomaly but part of a broader pattern in which institutions weaken gradually, oversight declines, media freedom comes under pressure and elections lose part of their credibility without disappearing altogether.

For Albania, this is more than a technical judgment by an academic index. It is a serious reputational setback. At a time when Tirana seeks to project itself as a reliable democratic partner of the West, being grouped with a bloc dominated by African autocratic systems and placed alongside Serbia and Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Western Balkans raises sharp questions about the real quality of its institutions. The V Dem report does not say that Albania has stopped holding elections. But it suggests that they increasingly resemble a farce and fall far short of democratic standards, while the lack of integrity undermines the essential foundation for building and sustaining a functioning democracy.

———————–

V Dem Institute is an independent research institute based at the University of Gothenburg in Sweden and is widely known for its large global database on democracy and governance. Each year it publishes the Democracy Report, a major comparative study that assesses the state of democracy around the world using hundreds of indicators related to elections, civil liberties, institutions, rule of law and political participation. The report is widely used by researchers, policymakers and international observers to track democratic progress and decline across countries.

Based on Democracy Report 2026 by the V Dem Institute.